Send the Love: Free Fitbits to Special Olympic athletes; HartBeat Festival in Hartford

Staying fit and listening to some good music!

HARTFORD, Conn — Finding ways to stay fit during the pandemic has been challenging for a lot of people. So, Kelser Corporation, an IT consulting firm in Glastonbury, along with Fitbit, donated fitness trackers to Special Olympics Glastonbury Athletes.

Lisa Carroll, marketing manager for Kelser, logged over 1 million steps between April and May, winning the company's internal steps competition. The prize was the company donating to the charity of her choice. Carroll chose Special Olympics, and Fitbit teamed up with Kelser to make sure all 20 track and field athletes got a device.

The fitness trackers will help the athletes train and stay connected by sharing stats while official team activities continue to be on hold because of COVID-19.

If you are looking for some good music to jam out to safely this weekend, you are in luck!

The annual HartBeat Festival in Hartford is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like so many other events have had to do as well.

Now, you will be able to enjoy live local musicians from the comfort of your own home!

The virtual show will be on Saturday, September 12th. Many local artists will be performing, including The Professors of Sweet Sweet Music, who have performed on FOX61 several times!