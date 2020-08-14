Send the Love: Youngest civic ambassador in CT gives back to those in need

Reilly has a passion to help children in need who are in foster care and adoption programs.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — At just 11 years old, Reilly Bard of Plantsville, has been recognized as the youngest civic ambassador in Connecticut. As a former cabinet member of 2019 Kid Governor, Ella Brooks, Reilly has made it her mission to help children in foster care and adoption programs. She has organized fundraisers through her school, DePaolo Middle School, her former elementary school, Plantsville Elementary School, local businesses, and her cheerleading team, Empire Allstar Cheerleading and Gymnastics.

Recently she even created a video of her cheer mates supporting National Foster Care Month.

With all combined events she has raised over $1500. She has given toiletries, sheets, shampoo and conditioner, and gift cards to the Winifred House, a DCF group home for girls. Reilly has also donated over $1200 in gift cards to DCF foster care and adoption programs, and was able to donate drawstring bags with her club name, FOSTERing Friendships, filled with books, toys, blankets and stuffed animals to the Klingberg Foster Care and Adoption programs.