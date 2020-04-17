Groton nursing home staff creates heartwarming video for loved ones

The staff and residents wanted to make a video for loved ones who can't visit

GROTON, Conn. — The staff and residents at Fairview Nursing Home in Groton have a special message for loved ones.

Everyone, including the CEO and Director of the home, put together this heartwarming video for family members who can't visit. The "no visitors" restriction is in place as the state deals with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The measures, put in place to help the more vulnerable seniors, can make it tough for families who can't see their loved ones.

So the team at Fairview wanted to send the love and let family members know that they are okay.