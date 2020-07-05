Town of Hamden to hold "Thank You Tour" for essential grocery, retail workers

The vehicle parade will salute essential workers at Aldi Grocery Store, Walmart, ShopRite, Save A Lot, The Home Depot, Price Rite and Stop and Shop.

The Town of Hamden is sponsoring a “Thank You Tour” on Thursday beginning at 9:00 a.m. They say the event is to 'wholeheartedly thank the town’s frontline, essential workforce'.

A special emphasis will be placed on grocery store employees.

Participants include the Hamden Police Department, Hamden Fire Department, Connecticut National Guard, American Medical Response, Nelson Ambulance, Hamden Volunteer Fire Department, Hamden CERT and K&J Tree Services.

The vehicle parade will salute essential workers at Aldi Grocery Store, Walmart, ShopRite, Save A Lot, The Home Depot, Price Rite and Stop and Shop. The procession will end around 11:00 a.m.

Town officials say these essential workers are 'real heroes in our community' by continuing to report for duty daily, dealing with a great number of people during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with working extended shifts and taking on increased workloads. This while they run the risk of. They are working extended shifts and taking on increased workloads.