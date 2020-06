The performance is being held in an effort to boost moral, and also help the club that's been financially strapped for months because of COVID-19.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, live entertainment has essentially been nonexistent.

So, a local blues band, Frankie And The Know It Alls, is teaming up with the Mattabasset Canoe Club in Middletown, for a free concert.

It will be this Saturday, June 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.