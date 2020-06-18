Send the Love: Middlesex Health Cancer Center makes changes to fundraiser

Throughout the month of June, Middlesex is still encouraging you to support participating local restaurants by ordering takeout or purchasing gift cards.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middlesex Health Cancer Center made changed to its annual Appetite for Life Fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past, community members have been encouraged to dine at participating local restaurants on certain days in June. The restaurants would then donate a portion of their proceeds to the Cancer Center. This year, however, the pandemic has complicated the fundraiser, which is now in its 11th year, and plans have changed.

Throughout the month of June, Middlesex is still encouraging you to support participating local restaurants by ordering takeout or purchasing gift cards. However, the money will not be going to the Cancer Center. Instead, you will be supporting local restaurants as they navigate operating their business during this pandemic. In an effort to lift spirits, Middlesex Health will also hosted, Middlesex Got Talent, a virtual talent show that will featured performances by seven Middlesex Health employees. For those who want to financially support Middlesex Health Cancer Center, donations can be made through Middlesex Health’s secure website. Donations can be dedicated in honor of a cancer survivor, caregiver or health care hero. Since 2010, dozens of restaurants and thousands of people have raised $195,000 through Appetite for Life to help Middlesex Health Cancer Center patients get the treatment and support they need.

“Though we are not having a traditional Appetite for Life fundraiser this year, we are very excited that we can continue our tradition in some way,” says Sarah Moore, director of development for Middlesex Health. “Our community has given us so much over the years. Order out, buy a gift card and support your favorite restaurant and then get ready for a great show. Middlesex really does have talent!”