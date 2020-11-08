Send the Love: Animal sanctuary spreads positivity one high-five at a time

CVH hopes that in a time where so much is uncertain, it’s a perfect chance to come together and show the ones who love unconditionally the same appreciation.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — As people stand further and further away from one another, the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary has found a way to pull those we love closer – especially with the animals we love. No matter what is going on in the world, it is the unconditional bond shared with pets that is a constant source of joy for many. That’s why the sanctuary is inviting people to celebrate their favorite animals one high five at a time through the #HighFiveForPaws challenge. The smiles are continuing to unfold and the positivity is catching on.

The #HighFiveForPaws challenge celebrates the unconditional human-animal bond like the one between Catherine and her dog, Sammy. Jenny Hubbard, sanctuary Executive Director, and Catherine’s mother remembers their bond well.

“My daughter graced this earth for only six short years, but in that time, she was committed to showing animals profound kindness," said Hubbard. "She loved nothing more than sharing a squeeze or a loving word with her beloved furry friends. It is our mission at the sanctuary to enrich the lives of all beings by promoting compassion and acceptance. By honoring the bond between humans, animals, and the environment, we’re creating a kinder and gentler world for all, just as she would have wanted.”

The CVH Animal Sanctuary honors the memory of six-year-old Catherine, a kind and compassionate animal lover who lost her life at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14th, 2012. To continue her crusade of compassion, the sanctuary is being created in Newtown, CT, a place Hubbard says all creatures will know they are safe and people are kind.

CVH hopes that in a time where so much is uncertain, it’s a perfect chance to come together and show the ones who love unconditionally the same appreciation. To participate in the challenge, post on social media a photo or video of you sharing a precious moment with your furry or not so furry friends, tag #HighFiveForPaws and nominate five friends to do the same.