Send the Love: One Book One Region sponsors community memoir

Are you looking for inspiration for your one sentence memoir? Read this year’s One Book One Region selection: Crazy Brave by Joy Harjo.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — One Book One Region invites New London County to participate in the community memoir project, A Life in One Line. Residents are asked to write a one-sentence memoir that will be compiled into a self-published book. A Life in One Line will act as a time capsule, recording for history how our community addressed their daily lives and/or the COVID-19 pandemic.

The currently submitted memoirs are moving and powerful, featuring such wisdom as “Give to the world the best you have and the best will come back to you” from Lottie B. Scott, Age 83. J. L., age 28, also provides a spark of positivity with their memoir, “There is no burden so heavy that it cannot be lightened, even temporarily, by the love of a pet.”

As it happens in life, where there is light there are also shadows. Anonymous, age 28, shares their own struggles, “As I help you acquire your dreams, I am slowly losing mine.” This memoir is an opportunity for the New London County community to share how they are doing and preserve this moment in history for years to come.

Memoirs are due September 15th, 2020. Finished memoirs can be submitted to OneBookOneRegion.org. Additional information about the book’s publication will be provided after the submission deadline closes.

