Grace Cloutier of New Haven says whether people treat this as a happy hour, meditation, or just taking a break from their daily lives, this is something for everyone

A professional harpist is offering virtual performances in her concert series to bring comfort, joy, and hope through music in the midst of the pandemic.

Grace Cloutier of New Haven says whether people treat this as a happy hour, meditation, or just taking a break from their daily lives, this is something for everyone.