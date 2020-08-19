Send the Love: Connecticut chef offers virtual clean cooking class to raise funds for a good cause

100% of registration fees will benefit the Greater Watertown autism community.

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Terry Walters, a Connecticut chef, and award-winning and best-selling cookbook author, will donate her time to teach a virtual clean food cooking class to benefit Sun, Moon & Stars, Inc. on Thursday, August 27, from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. The fee is $30, or whatever is doable. 100% of registration fees will benefit the Greater Watertown autism community. To register, visit sunmoonandstar.org/cooking-class. All are welcome.

Sun, Moon & Stars, Inc. is dedicated to providing activities, services, and education to families with children on the Autism Spectrum. To learn more about Sun, Moon & Stars, Inc., visit sunmoonandstars.org.