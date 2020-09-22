Send the Love: The Pursuit of Passion

The Pursuit of Passion was a project that started with a journey of personal wellness and an improved attitude towards mental health.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Jamie Bordonaro from Plainville recently finished publishing his very own cookbook!

He was born and raised in Plainville for the first 23 years of his life and is now a Sous Chef at Millwrights restaurant in Simsbury. Bordonaro graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 2013, worked at several New York City restaurants including Picholine, Bouley, Le Bernardin, and Vaucluse. He then returned home to Connecticut to be closer to family.



His book, The Pursuit of Passion, was a project he says started a journey of his own personal wellness and an improved attitude towards mental health. Bordonaro says the book is meant to encourage a stronger emphasis on wellness and mental health.

He says the book also details his journey from early childhood memories at the table with his Sicilian grandmother, through his first attempts at cooking dinner at home, traveling abroad, culinary school, New York City experiences, and his return home. It concludes with 32 original concepts and descriptions of how they came about, as well as how to prepare those dishes.



For insight into the scope of the book check out his website!