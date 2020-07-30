Send the Love: Buttonwood Farm

When visiting the farm, people are able to cut their own stems and make a beautiful bouquet to take home, with all proceeds to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut

GRISWOLD, Conn. — It is that time of the year for the 17th annual Sunflowers for Wishes at Buttonwood Farm in Griswold. When visiting the farm, visitors can witness 450,000 Sunflowers in bloom through August 2nd.

These 450,000 sunflowers are in bloom on 15 acres of beautiful farmland, and there is also the chance to sample more than 50 flavors of the farm's homemade ice cream - including a special sunflower flavor sold only during the ten-day Sunflowers for Wishes festival.

When visiting the farm, people are able to cut their own stems and make a beautiful bouquet to take home, with all proceeds to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut. Bouquets of five sunflowers will be available in exchange for a $10 donation, and 100% of the proceeds of their sunflower sales go to Make-A-Wish® Connecticut. Also returning to the farm this year will be the famous Sunflowers for Wishes t-shirts and note cards, alongside specialty Make-A-Wish merchandise to support the fundraising. Sunflowers are available while supplies last.

Duane Button and his family donate one hundred percent of the proceeds to Make-A-Wish® Connecticut to help grant wishes for local children battling critical illnesses. Thanks to the Buttons, more than $1.3 million has been donated and countless wishes have been granted for 17 incredible years!