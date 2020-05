People are able to post photos of their seniors, and then someone else "adopts" them, and sends them a small gift or card to congratulate them on their graduation.

As the COVID-19 continues to impact so many people, two Connecticut moms decided to create a Facebook group called Adopt a senior 2020. The group now has more than 7,000 people in it.

