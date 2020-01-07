Send The Love: Brookfield grad creates, sings song to honor Class of 2020

x
BROOKFIELD, Conn. — We can all agree that graduations for seniors across the country and here in Connecticut looked a lot different this year!

However, we still we continue to see students spreading positivity amid these difficult times.

Here's how Brookfield High School senior, Brianna Derosa decided to honor her fellow students.

Congratulation, class of 2020!

If you'd like to hear her full song, see below.

Have a positive story that you think we should hear about? Send us an email to share61@fox 61.com.

