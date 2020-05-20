Send the Love: Local company offers virtual Happy Hours to employees

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — DJ Haddad, the CEO of Haddad and Partners in Fairfield has made weekly happy hours a priority.
Every week the company offers free virtual zooms, and to date they've had many high profile people join in like R&B singer Brian McKnight, and former NBA champ from the Chicago Bulls during the Michael Jordan era, Scott Burrell, who is now the head coach of the Southern Connecticut University men's basketball team.
Haddad hopes these weekly happy hours will continue to help lift the spirits of all of his employees.
