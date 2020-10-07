Send the Love: Young Connecticut musician to offer social distanced concert

Her next concert, called The Hidden Labyrinth, will be on July 12th at The Harwinton Recreational Complex at 100 Bentley Drive in Harwinton.

BURLINGTON, Conn. — A local singer songwriter has a passion for music.

At just 12 years old, Adelaide Punkin is a regular on the Connecticut music scene. Following hundreds of live appearances, she was nominated in the Best Of Hartford 2020 poll.

Not only does Punkin write and perform her songs, she also uses her concerts as a platform to raise funds for an organization she created when she was just 8-years-old.

The organization is called, Rock Yer Block, and it helps raise funds and awareness for traumatic brain injuries.

Punkin has now performed all across the northeast, but when the pandemic hit, her concerts were halted.

Now, as Connecticut is slowly starting to reopen, Punkin paired with the Art Life Culture Center in Hawrinton to offer free, safe, and socially distanced concerts.

Sadly, the center was ruined back in April when a truck crashed into the building. Punkin is now raising funds not only for her organization, but also to help rebuild the center.

Her next concert, called The Hidden Labyrinth, will be on July 12th at The Harwinton Recreational Complex, 100 Bentley Dr. Harwinton CT.

The event is free and runs from 10 am to 2 pm. You are encouraged to drive your car onto the grounds and tune into 87.7 FM radio so you can hear the performances as you watch from a safe distance.