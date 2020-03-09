Send the Love: Connex Credit Union 'Miracle Jeans'

To date, the credit union has donated more than $7,000 to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

HARTFORD, Conn — Connex Credit Union proudly announced today that it is once again partnering with Credit Unions for Kids to support the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford. As part of the national Miracle Jeans Day promotion, any Connex employee who contributes at least $15 will be allowed to wear jeans to work on Wednesday, September 9th. Additionally, the credit union will be accepting donations from its members, and the community through September 9, and will match total contributions up to $1,000.

Donations can be made at any of Connex’s eight local branches or online through the secure fundraising portal available at bit.ly/connexmiracle2020 (case sensitive). All donations are tax-deductible, and every penny goes to supporting the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

“After surpassing our donation goal last year, our entire team is thrilled to once again participate in Miracle Jeans Day,” said Carl Casper, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Connex Credit Union. “It’s truly rewarding watching our employees and community band together each year, and we want to remind everyone that any donation, no matter how big or small, plays a huge role in bolstering the treatment of young patients at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.”

Credit Unions for Kids is a non-profit collaboration of credit unions, chapters and business partners from across the country that engages in fundraising activities for cutting-edge research and innovative technology at the 170 hospitals in the Children's Miracle Network. Over the last 24 years, the organization has raised $200 million for the nearly 10 million patients these local hospitals treat each year. A donation as little as $5 is enough to buy a blanket for a baby or a special blood pressure cuff designed to fit tiny arms.