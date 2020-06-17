Send the Love: E.C. Goodwin graduation parade

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The staff created a senior slideshow to honor each senior graduating from E.C Goodwin. They had a senior banner where all 133 seniors were on display, and they have done their best to adapt to the current situation amid the pandemic.
There was a bus parade that included the New Britain fire and police departments with several other police departments also escorting the parade.
Each senior received goody bags including awards, caps and gowns, yearbooks, and masks!
The students will also have a drive-by graduation ceremony on June 18th and 19th
Congrats to the Gladiators!
