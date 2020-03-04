Send the Love: Free mindfulness meditations

One local fitness instructor and motivational speaker is looking to bring some peace to your day.
Jenn Kuehn from The Edge Fitness Clubs offers free morning motivation videos every morning on her Instagram page. If you are interested in learning more or taking one of her classes her Instagram is: @jennkuehnfit
Jenn’s Morning Motivation chat is live at 8:00 am on Instagram, 9:00 am on Facebook, Monday-Friday.
