Send the Love: Girls with Impact

HARTFORD, Conn — Even with the pandemic forcing students to stay home, girls from throughout Connecticut – including Farmington, Hartford, Stamford, and Greenwich – are becoming CEOs and driving real social change in the process.

According to Girls With Impact, the nation’s only live, online entrepreneurship program for teen girls based in Connecticut, the organization graduated nearly 1,000 girls from 40 states armed with business skills and a business plan for a venture stemming from their passions.

“Parents and students have been forced to turn to virtual education,” says CEO Jennifer Openshaw. “We’re proving that our young women can build confidence, business skills and college readiness. It’s good for them and good for our future.”

The girls, ages 12-18, underwent live online entrepreneurship Academy. The program, led by live business instructors, guides girls from how to build a business plan and venture pitch, and so much more. Programs are offered year-round and serve as a key college admissions advantage.

Amid Covid-19 school and camp closures, Girls With Impact has been filling the gap for working parents and school districts looking for academic enrichment alternatives from home.