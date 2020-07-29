Send the Love: Groton Public Library offers engaging activities

Keep your kids entertained during the pandemic!

GROTON, Conn. — Looking to keep your kids entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic? The Groton Public Library has a lot of virtual engaging activities. Here is a list of upcoming activities:

Librarians Learn: Virtual Life Experiences

Tuesday, July 28, August 4 & 11, at 3 p.m.

Join our library staff as we challenge ourselves to learn something new this summer. These videos will include our learning process, failures, support, and successes. Will we be able to successfully dye our hair with tissue paper? Can we learn to play the ukulele in three minutes? Tune in to find out! Episodes debut Tuesday afternoons on YouTube.

Fairy Tales & Food

Wednesday, July 29, August 5 & 12, at 3 p.m.

Explore classic fairy tales through food this summer with Miss Lindsey and Miss Jessa! We will be learning basic cooking skills while we prepare and enjoy dishes inspired by Snow White, Thumbelina, Humpty Dumpty, and more. Check out our videos for ingredient lists and follow along with us. Episodes debut Wednesday afternoons on YouTube.