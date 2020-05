A DIY project for the kids!

Looking to find ways to keep the kids entertained? 10-year-old Evangeline from Portland shows you how to make homemade slime. Find the ingredients needed listed below:

Large tupperware/container for mixing ingredients

Smaller tupperware/container for finished product

1 8oz bottle of Elmers Glue

1 1/2 tsp of borox

1 liter of hot water, shake for 60 seconds until borax is dissolved

For mixing use you can a spoon or wooden crafting stick