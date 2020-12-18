Send the Love: Magically raising money for a good cause

The event is in support of the CT Restaurant and Hospitality Association and their Hospitality Employee Relief Fund, as well as their #SaveCTRestaurants campaign.

HARTFORD, Conn — Two Roads Brewery and local Magician Matt Szat are teaming up next Tuesday (Dec. 22) at 7:00pm to present Virtual Wonders: Home for the Holidays, a special one-night-only LIVE virtual magic event in support of the CT Restaurant and Hospitality Association and their Hospitality Employee Relief Fund, as well as their #SaveCTRestaurants campaign.

This one-of-a-kind, virtual magic and mind-reading experience is presented by Matt Szat, a professional magician that has worked off-Broadway and performed for a variety of Fortune 500 companies including Google, Pepsi, T-Mobile, Citi and Spotify. It is a family-friendly event designed for all ages.

Tickets are $25 and include a 4 or 6 pack of Two Roads Beer (up to an $11.99 VALUE) and an exclusive custom deck of Two Roads Playing Cards that guests will get to use LIVE during the show. Proceeds from every sale will be donated directly to the CT Restaurant and Hospitality Association. Every ticket is good for one “screen”, meaning the whole family can watch for one low price.

While tickets can be purchased online at http://magicbowtie.com/tworoads, the beer and cards MUST be picked up locally at Two Roads (1700 Stratford Ave). They cannot be shipped.

If you'd like more information you can also reach out to Matt Szat at