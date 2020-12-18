Send the Love: Conte Middle School in New Haven raises thousands of dollars for children in need

The goal to make sure every child has a reason to smile this holiday season.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Teachers at Conte West Hills Middle School in New Haven created a campaign to raising money to help children in need this holiday season.

Jesse Cala, a PE teacher at the school spearheaded the mission with the goal of raising $5,000.

Jesse wrote on a Go Fund Me page: “We have a school population with over 75% of our population qualifying for free or reduced lunch. Under normal circumstances, we would come together in our building to provide the students we serve with the celebration, gifts, and holiday joy that every child so rightfully deserves.”

He also added that when he had asked some of his students what they want for Christmas, some have responded with “heat”.

So, this year, it’s Jesse and his coworkers' goal to make sure every child has a reason to smile this holiday season.