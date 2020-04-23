Send the Love: North Haven man raises money through music

Mario Di Gioia, who is originally from Italy, created a music video that combines people from all over the world.

Spreading hope and raising money through music all across the globe, that is what one local North Haven man is trying to do.

Mario Di Gioia, who is originally from Italy, created a music video that combines people from all over the world.

Not only did Di Gioia go ahead and create this inspirational video, but he also has been raising money for feedingamerica.org, and in Italy, they are helping an organization that provides PPE to workers on the front lines.

On top of that Di Gioia bought one thousand masks and is sending half of them to Italy and the other half to Yale-New Haven Hospital.