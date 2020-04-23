Send the Love: Parade for COVID-19 ICU nurse

Shelby is our “angel” taking care of my husband in the ICU at Danbury Hospital...she has done so many FaceTime calls for me & my kids...can’t say thank you enough...she more than deserved that wonderful parade.

I love Shelby Newkirk!! She is the manager of the COVID ICU that has been taking care of my Dad since 3/27. She gives us most of our FaceTime virtual visits with him. We see her in all her PPE via FaceTime. She printed family pictures, laminated them, and put them up in his Curtain 3 area. She helped orchestrate a FaceTime visit from her home, on her day off, last Saturday for my parent’s 56th Anniversary. She is amazing and I am so glad to see her honored. We love her.