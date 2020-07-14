Send the Love: Plainfield, Sterling women come together to help community

A group of local women from Plainfield and Sterling joined forces six months ago to give back to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic

STERLING, Connecticut — When the pandemic first hit, so many people were in need of help. So, a group of local women from Plainfield and Sterling joined forces six months ago to give back to their communities. '

It started with donations and gifts for families who were struggling. Then, as things got worse with COVID-19, the ladies reached out to the community through Facebook.

From there the giveaways expanded! They were able to donate to not only those in need in their communities but they were also determined to honor the local police and fire departments as well.