They are making signs to show support during COVID-19, and some have even made it up to Alaska!

A local organization that usually raises funds and awareness for breast cancer, has now shifted to make and send out free signs for people to put in their yards to show support.

The signs are free and have been shipped not only all over our state but across the country... even out to Alaska! While the signs are free, they are accepting donations to put forward to try to help.