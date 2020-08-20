West Hartford triathlete competing in solo ultra-triathlon raises money for local non-profit

The Bridge Family Center offers a broad range of services for children and families throughout the Greater Hartford area.

What should have been a very competitive Ironman race with over 2,700 athletes in the quaint village of Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, has transitioned into a solo ultra-triathlon in the Farmington Valley for a local West Hartford resident.

Doug Hoskins, a longtime amateur triathlete, will be competing in a solo ultra-triathlon: 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, and 26.2-mile run on Saturday, August 22.

Throughout his training, Hoskins is also raising money for the Emergency Family Fund at the Bridge Family Center. The fund was established to help children and families who are struggling to meet day-to-day living expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every 10 years, I do a full distance triathlon. I did one when I was 40, then 50, and now I am due for another at age 60. Plans were made for Ironman Quebec this August. Then came the pandemic, and it was canceled," said Hoskins. "Rather than give up on my tradition, I decided to do a personal event. To make it more worthwhile, I am using this occasion to aid those affected by the coronavirus. Being from West Hartford, I knew of the Bridge Family Center and their longstanding commitment to helping children and families in need. Their mission is now even more crucial due to the coronavirus, and I am happy to be able to help them meet the increased demands of these challenging times."

To date, Hoskins has raised over $3,000, and with only two weeks before the event, is hoping to reach his goal of $5,000.

“We are so grateful to Doug for thinking of the Bridge in such a meaningful way. His fundraising provides stability and hope to our children and families who are faced with so many difficulties due to the pandemic" said Margaret Hann, Executive Director of the Bridge Family Center. "Funds raised will purchase grocery or credit cards for families that need assistance with buying food, paying bills, and daily expenses. Times are tough for these families right now, and we greatly appreciate all the generous donations on behalf of Doug’s outstanding efforts."

To support Hoskin’s efforts, please visit his fundraising page.