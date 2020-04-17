Send the Love: Virtual storytelling alongside therapy dogs

We know routines have changed, especially for young kids who are no longer able to attend school.

For Sandra and Peter Lok from Manchester, this also means they can no longer go to local schools and libraries to read to children with their therapy dogs, Andy and Grant.

But, it doesn't mean they are not finding ways to still provide this much-needed service. The Lok's have continued reading to kids, only now it is being done online. If you want to follow along with their puppy storytime, you can head to their Youtube page.