Send the Love: 6th grader shows seniors some love!

Ethan came up with the idea of painting a rock for each graduating senior at Sheehan

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Ethan Watrous is a 12-year-old from Wallingford who found quarantine to be quite difficult.

So, his mother, Kelly, took out her acrylic paints, found some rocks, and showed him how he could paint them. He was immediately obsessed with this new project.

One evening when Ethan and his mom were painting rocks together, Kelly mentioned how she felt sorry for the graduating seniors, Kelly is also a teacher at Mark T. Sheehan High School in Wallingford.

Ethan then came up with the idea of painting a rock for each graduating senior at Sheehan. After weeks of working on his project, he finally finished, and they put out the rocks outside of the school.