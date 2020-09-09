Send the Love: South Windsor 12-year-old helps those with food insecurity

She's become the youngest volunteer at Foodshare

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Mihika Joshi isn't your average 12-year-old.

Earlier in the year, she organized a special project to honor World War II veterans in a community park. Now, she is finding other ways to have an impact on others.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has put so much strain on many families, Mihika wanted to find a way to help. Food insecurity has been a top concern for many people struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. So, Mihikia signed up to help at Foodshare and has been a volunteer in the fight against hunger.

Along with her family and friends, Mihika has completed more than 200 hours of community service and has become one of the youngest volunteers at Foodshare.

This Saturday, September 12, Mihika is organizing a fundraiser for the South Windsor Food and Fuel Bank at the South Windsor Stop and Shop. If you'd like to help Mihika, she will be volunteering from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.