11-year-old Mihika Joshi worked with council members and the mayor to create a display of all local veterans in Nevers Park.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — When it comes to honoring veterans, one young girl from South Windsor wanted to do her part to make sure those in her community were celebrated and remembered.

11-year-old Mihika Joshi worked with council members and the mayor to create a display of all local veterans in Nevers Park.

The banners will be on display through Veterans Day.