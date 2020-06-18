Send the Love: Southington teacher creates links of love for students

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — As students are wrapping up their school year, most will admit that virtual learning has come with its own set of challenges.
But for one Southington middle school science teacher, Elaine Kotler from Henry James Memorial School, staying connected virtually with her students has made her think outside the box.
Kotler worked on a project called Linked By Love. Kotler made paper links with the names of every one of her students, fellow teachers, family, friends, and community members in an attempt to make them feel loved, while also trying to get into the Guinness Book of World Records.