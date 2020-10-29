Southington toddlers raise $28,000 for Feeding America

The toddlers recreated clips from classic movies like "The Shining" and "Titanic"

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Some amazing toddlers from Southington have raised thousands of dollars for people impacted by the pandemic.

Yes, you read that right. Toddlers!

A family from Southington had the idea to recreate famous movie clips with toddlers as the lead roles. Those clips include everything from the "Titanic" to "The Shining" to "Pretty Woman".

These tiny actors made quite an impression on social media and the videos now have thousands of views and raised $28,000 for Feeding America!

You can see the clips on their Youtube channel.

The idea all stemmed from Daniel Presser and his family.

Presser said during the peak of the pandemic, his daughter, Maddie, and his son, Barton dressed up and pretended to be in the movie "The Lion King."

After filming it and getting a great reaction from family and friends the idea took off!

The family has filmed forty movies not only with their own children, but family friends began to submit videos, too.

Presser said the project was a great way to keep in touch with friends during quarantine while raising money for a great cause.