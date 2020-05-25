Send the Love: Westhill Angels campaign for Stamford Hospital

The group has donated masks, meals, and books to help with the pandemic

A group of high schoolers from Westhill High School in Stamford wanted to do their part to help out with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A rising senior, Lorenzo Mazzara, founded the group, which has already gone on to donate 100 Professional Integral face masks donated to Stamford Hospital, meals every week for teachers of the Children’s Learning Center at Palmers Hill in Stamford, books for pre-k children in the Stamford school district, and also tutoring students who are studying music.