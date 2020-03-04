x
The good news: People helping people

We decided to put together some of the good news that has happened to show the power of helping people and positivity

We’ve all endured a lot of bad news over the past few weeks, but there’s also been a lot of good. So we here at FOX61 decided to put together just a few of those good moments. They show people helping people and the power of positivity.

Continue to send us the good news happening in your community at share61@Fox61.com