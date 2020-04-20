Torpedo the Horse brings smiles across Bethany

A local Bethany woman, Dr. Cory Sells, who owns a horse named Torpedo, takes the horse around town and stops in front of people's houses so they can see the horse and wave. Some kids even write messages for the horse on their driveway for the horse. Sells usually posts her routes on Facebook so she can take requests and let people know where they are going.
Additionally, Sell has just started her own business called Psi Equine. The business offers equine-assisted psychotherapy, professional development seminars, family-friendly meet and greets, and so much more. To learn more, head to their website.