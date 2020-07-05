Send the Love: Local company makes and donates hand sanitizer; Parade held for beloved doctor

Allnex in Wallingford is trying to do its part to help with the COVID-19 pandemic by making and donating hand sanitizer.
The company has been making batches that have since been donated to local fire departments, police departments, and even a non-profit organization with a $3,000 check to help food-insecure people.
The South Windsor community spent part of this weekend sending the love to a beloved doctor in town.
Dr. Jay Sutay has been a pediatrician in town for almost 30n years. Recently. he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, forcing him to stop practicing medicine.
Sunday, he sat with his family at his practice as a parade of more than 300 cars drove by to celebrate him.