Send the Love: Local company makes and donates hand sanitizer; Parade held for beloved doctor

A Wallingford business is helping local first responders, and a South Windsor doctor was shown an outpouring of support and love

Allnex in Wallingford is trying to do its part to help with the COVID-19 pandemic by making and donating hand sanitizer.

The company has been making batches that have since been donated to local fire departments, police departments, and even a non-profit organization with a $3,000 check to help food-insecure people.

The South Windsor community spent part of this weekend sending the love to a beloved doctor in town.

Dr. Jay Sutay has been a pediatrician in town for almost 30n years. Recently. he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, forcing him to stop practicing medicine.