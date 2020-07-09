Woodbridge 3rd grader wins 'role model' pageant for her community service

She's donated pajamas to children in the hospital across the state

WOODBRIDGE, Connecticut — A rising third-grader at Beecher Elementary School recently won the title of Royal International Miss Role Model Princess.

Gabriella Durso won this pageant by creating a community service project by donating pajamas to children in the hospital. So far, she has made donations to Yale/New Haven Hospital, Woodbridge Child Center, and UConn Medical Center (NICU).

Durso is also currently coordinating donations to Woodbridge Social Services, and the Bethel Center of Milford.

If people would like to contribute or donate new PJs they can email her mother: melissa.durso3@gmail.com.

Durso is also taking Venmo donations for her project at @MelissaDurso3.