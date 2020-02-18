She loves Target so she had her 8th birthday party there!

"My niece really just had her 8th birthday at Target lol! She’s obsessed.'

EAST POINT, Ga. — Target might be the go-to store for many, but what about for an 8-year-old kid?

Well, that's the case for little Brayden!

"My niece really just had her 8th birthday at Target lol! She’s obsessed 😂," her aunt posted in a tweet with a photo. Her tweets have gone viral!

The party was held at the Camp Creek location in East Point.

“It all happened organically," said Alberto Sanchez, the executive team leader or resources at the Camp Creek location.

Sanchez said her family came in and explained to them what they wanted to do and they put the plan in motion.

"She invited 10 other little girls that came in so we had some name tags ready for them," he said. "We actually made the name tags for them.

They even came in wearing red and khaki.

“They set up in our café area," Sanchez said. "They and some Icees and some popcorn; They brought this really cute cake."

Sanchez said they even had a scavenger hunt in the store.

The kids came in with gift cards, and of course, Brayden got to check them out.

From the posts on social media, it looks like the girls really enjoyed themselves. And the team at Target was happy to do it.

“It was really awesome that I got to be a part of it," Sanchez said.