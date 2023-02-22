Twins bring national walk to raise awareness to foster care system to Connecticut

The Woods twins walked three hours from Berlin to the Capitol building in Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Twin brothers Davon and Tavon Woods are on a mission to make a difference in communities all over the country.

They have been walking about 12 miles in every state to raise awareness for the foster care system. They grew up in the system and are working every day to help kids with similar stories.

When they arrived in Connecticut on Wednesday, they walked from Berlin to the Capitol building in Hartford, which is a three-hour walk.

"We went 17 years not knowing anything, where we were from or why we were placed in the system," said Davon Woods from South Carolina.

The brothers were separated from their mom at birth, who had issues with drug use.

They're fighting for kids across the country in similar shoes, 27 years later.

"We weren't really treated like we should so that’s why we fight so hard. There’s so many kids suffering in silence like we did," said Tavon.

"We experienced so many hard times as kids and we didn’t know what it felt like to be loved or have that affection so that’s why we do what we do, to be a voice for kids all around the world," said Davon.

Across Connecticut, there are more than 2,500 kids under 18 years old in the foster care system.

With each step in each different state, they hope to prove to kids with a rough start in life that anything is possible and that there is hope.

"No matter what you go through in life even if the odds are stacked against you, you can be successful and that’s why we push so hard to do what we do. We want kids to look at examples like us and think, 'wow they’ve been through something but aren’t letting the system define them," said Davon.

With hundreds of miles down, they plan to take their message across the world.

"Within seven months we’ve completed 22 different states we’ve walked in," said Tavon.

They’ll be finished walking in all 50 states by May.

"It shows kids around the world although I’m going through this system I’m going through this trauma I can still make it," said Davon.

Through the pain of each mile, their purpose never fades.

"My Achilles is hurting right now but there’s a child out there that’s going through way worse," said Davon.

The Woods brothers are accepting donations to continue their journey across the country, for information, click here.

For more information on how you can become a foster parent or an adoptive parent, click here.

