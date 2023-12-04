Wallingford boy battling cancer gets to see 'Mario' movie thanks to local theater

Three-year-old Alexander Massimino got to enjoy the seemingly impossible by watching 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' on the big screen.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A moment as simple as going to the movies is now a core memory for one Wallingford boy battling cancer after a local theater made accommodations to welcome him and his family.

Three-year-old Alexander Massimino got to enjoy the seemingly impossible by watching 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' on the big screen alongside his mom, dad and older brother.

"Honestly, it meant everything. He's been cooped up for 40 days. Outside from going outside in the yard, he's had no outside contact," said Keith Massimino, Alexander's father.

Alexander was diagnosed with leukemia in August and recently underwent a bone marrow transplant. Under the doctor's orders, his family has been steering clear of crowded places to prevent Alexander from catching anything.



"This is one of those things where we're kind of stuck because he's doing great, he feels good, but he can't go to the mall, he can't go to the store," said Keith.



Enter the dilemma: "He saw the Mario commercial a million times, kept telling me, 'I want to see it, I want to see it,'" said Keith.

Thanks to an act of kindness, Alexander's desire to see the movie was fulfilled by Holiday Cinemas in Wallingford when theaters were too crowded on Easter weekend.

"I went to go return the tickets and, Sam, the manager was talking with me, she kind of got the gist of the story, she's like let me reach out to the owner Kevin and see what we can do. I was like, 'Okay, great,' and gave her my number," said Keith.

A few days later, the family was set up in their own theater to watch Mario and his friends in action.



"To be able to have a little bit of normalcy for even a couple of hours was amazing," said Keith.



Keith said his family is forever thankful to the theater.



"Being a parent with a child with a severe illness, you get a shock to the system in that regard where every small moment is huge. If anyone can take that out of this then yes, hold the little ones tight," said Keith.

A movie moment was made a reality for Alexander, no candy or soda was needed to make it even sweeter.



"He loved the movie. He sat on my lap the whole time. He was yelling for Mario," said Keith.



