Arizona woman fighting aggressive cancer surprised with dream wedding

PHOENIX — For Samantha Preston, it was the wedding of her dreams.

“It was super important because I don't know how much longer I have. So, for me to get married to the love of my life, and to have my son there, it was so important,” Preston said.

The ceremony was a complete surprise for Preston. It was organized by Banner Thunderbird Hospital and Smiles for Miles, a non-profit that works with cancer patients. Samantha is fighting osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. Her prognosis hasn’t been good.

“At this point, they're only giving me like a couple of months,” she said.

It’s a diagnosis that she could only face with her boyfriend, and now husband, by her side.

“He has been my rock through this whole entire treatment. Everything he is been there taking care of me, nonstop.” Samantha gushed over her husband Angel.

She’s faced more than a year of cancer treatments and a grim diagnosis with a positive spirit and advice for dealing with hard times.

“Stay positive. I know it's a hard time right now and everybody's going through hard times, no matter if it's the coronavirus or something else. So, if you can just stay positive and maybe we'll get through this 2020, and 2021 will be a whole lot better.”