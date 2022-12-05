Higher temperatures and brighter outlook at Collinsville Canoe and Kayak

Collinsville Canoe and Kayak look ahead to their 2022 season.

CANTON, Conn. — It is the beginning of a new season at Collinsville Canoe and Kayak where rentals are now heading out on the Farmington River and, there is optimism as COVID19 restrictions have eased.

Sue and John Warner have owned Collinsville Canoe and Kayak for the past 32 years and said that the Summer of 2022 is a new chapter for their business.

“(In 2020) I was worried about going out of business and now it’s great, people really are enjoying nature, enjoying being outside and especially enjoying watersports,” Sue said.

While boating at Collinsville Canoe has remained popular, during the past two years the Warners and their staff had been saddled by necessary but time-consuming pandemic safety requirements, but not this year.

“We had very intricate washing bath systems set up, it took just a ton of our staff, we had a 72-hour rotation with our life vests, and we had to have three sets of them so it’s really wonderful not to be tied up with that now," Sue said.

“We have some new rental boats this year, we couldn’t get them last year, we have new paddles, we have new life jackets -- so we’re in a better situation for having a better time on the water as well as having more to sell,” John added.

Looking out on the kayaks floating in front of their boat launch Sue Warner added, “we’re so happy to finally be embracing this warm weather after the cold Spring weather, it's wonderful.”

