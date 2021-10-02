A sweeter Valentine’s Day, that’s the hope in Waterbury

“It’s probably 15 to 20 percent of our total gross for the year,” Varanelli said of the Valentine’s Day holiday, he then laughed, “we need Valentine’s Day!”

WATERBURY, Conn — The bitter taste of 2020 is, hopefully, behind them and Carmen Romeo, the president of Fascia’s Chocolate is ready for a busy Valentine’s Day week.

“I think we have the potential to have the largest day we’ve ever had as far as the number of people coming into the store.” Romeo implements all the covid-19 protocols and says that because Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, that timing is also a bonus.

“We’re doing parking lot pick-up and special pre-paid order pick up,” Romeo added. “It’s the busiest holiday because it happens in such a short period of time, literally a three to four-day holiday.”

Not far from Fascia’s, things are also looking brighter at The Orchid Flower Shop on Chase Avenue. This will be owner John Varanelli’s 39th Valentine’s Day and a day he and his staff will be putting in the extra hours for.