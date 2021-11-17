AAA predicts millions of New Englanders will travel for Thanksgiving this year

But gas prices may change the way people travel

BRANFORD, Conn. — The pandemic pushed many people to stay home for Thanksgiving last holiday season. This time around, AAA is predicting more than two million New Englanders will be hitting the roads for the holiday.

That's less than the record-high reached before the pandemic, but still more than last year.

"As usual, the great majority of those travelers, 87%, will be driving to their holiday destinations," said Tracy Noble the Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA in a press release. "That's the second highest number since AAA has been keeping record and up almost 9% over last year."

In 2020, it was COVID-19 that kept many people away from traveling. But in the most recent AAA survey, those concerns are not as prevalent.

"Only 8% feel traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday poses a ‘significant’ risk for COVID. This in contrast to a similar poll last year where more than 40% felt holiday travel posed ‘significant’ risk for COVID," Noble said.

This year, there's another factor at play here, and that's gas prices that continue to rise because of the cost of crude oil.

“That’s the only thing… It’s $3.59 look at this! I never saw this, ever," said Jamal Smith of Hamden while at a rest stop on I-95 in Branford.

Those rising prices are causing some to rethink how they travel this holiday season.

"About 35 percent of those that said they were not traveling mentioned gas prices as a factor in that decision," Noble said.

This is how you know gas prices are out of control.



This person at a rest stop in Branford was only willing to pay .34 cents for a quick fill.



Are those prices impacting holiday travel plans, though?



We’ll have the details from @AAAHartfordNews at 4 on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/xsUhwdH7jX — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) November 17, 2021

AAA said the average cost of gas in CT on Monday was $3.54. For some, that's still not enough to keep them from seeing family.

"A time like this, COVID, everyone, everything all hectic you know family is the best option to be around," Smith said.

Partly because of that, some will choose to fly instead.

“One of the biggest increases is that we saw an 80 percent jump in those that are going to be flying this year compared to last year," Noble said.

But according to Donna Hubbs, where people fly has changed because of a shift in values. Hubbs said many people are forgetting about vacations and paying more attention to spending time with family. Because of that, she's not seeing a lot of inquires this holiday season.

"I mean Thanksgiving would already be booked if I was going to do it and I haven’t seen much for Christmas," said Donna Hubbs, Co-owner of D&D Travel Services LLC.

But, it's still more than she saw last year.

"We cancelled evening we had," Hubbs said.

Despite the rising prices across the board, many tell FOX61 they're excited to see family for the holidays, since they didn't get to last year.

"The support ones, the ones you love, what’s what it’s all about," Smith said.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.