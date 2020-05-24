Memorial Day ceremony at State Veterans Cemetery will be closed to the public this year

But the state will livestream event, and FOX61 News will be there to cover it.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The annual joint Memorial Day Ceremony at the State's Veterans Cemetery in Middletown will held on Monday, but will be closed to the public due the COVID-19 pandemic. But the event will be available for all to view online, according to a release from the Connecticut National Guard.



Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut National Guard Maj. Gen. Evon. Veterans Affairs Commissioner Saadi are scheduled to make remarks, along with traditional patriotic observances such as the playing of Taps and military flyovers.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 am on Monday, May 25th at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

In previous years, dozens of volunteers have placed small American flags at each of the graves in the cemetery ahead of the ceremony. National Guard Public Affairs Officer Captain Dave Pytlik said he did not believe the flags would be placed this year, although that has been done by veterans and volunteers, not the National Guard.

The event will be streamed live by the Lt. Governor's office on Facebook here.