Ansonia starts its own street pole decorating challenge

Like Milford, residents are decorating poles around town. Police do say there are some that should be left alone.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Like the hundreds of street signs that have been decorated for the holidays in Milford, now another town has started its own challenge.

Ansonia residents have also chosen to deck the poles not wanting their neighborhoods left out. However, Police say there are posts that should not be decorated.

"Traffic signs, stop signs, speed limit signs, it is against the laws so we discourage that the street signs," said Ansonia Police LT Patrick Lynch. "We don’t have an issue with you decorating the poles, we ask that they not obstruct the name of the streets so that people can still see the name of the streets they’re going to."

People like Ansonia resident Mary Ann Brozak say anything to take their minds off of COVID-19 and brighten the holidays more is good by them.