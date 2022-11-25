Hundreds of shoppers flock to Westfarms Mall for Black Friday

Many mall shoppers said this day is more about spending time with family and friends than spending money, especially after a couple of years off due to the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The holiday shopping season has officially begun as Black Friday shoppers took advantage of the deals at Westfarms Mall in West Hartford starting bright and early Friday morning.

Many mall shoppers said this day is more about spending time with family and friends than spending money, especially after a couple of years off due to the pandemic.

“We do this as a tradition every year, I have a large family so I am looking for a little bit of everything. I came here with my mother, I always come here with my mother, it’s a tradition and we enjoy it,” said shopper Donna Angeletti.

The National Retail Federation expects an estimated 166.3 million people will take advantage of the deals this weekend.

“I always look for something on sale I never buy something full price,” Angeletti said.

Shopper Conner Rancourt said his first stop every year is the Lego Store and he looks forward to hanging out with his family while shopping.

“We always get here like six in the morning at least right when it opens, I come with my parents and aunt, I have to have my Legos,” Rancourt said.

For some at Westfarms, Black Friday is about saving money on those items going under the tree.

“Normally I just shop for myself but my mom is making me get gifts this year,” Maddy Manafort said.

For others, it’s about the nostalgia that kicks off the Christmas shopping season

“We always go out for Black Friday, it’s a family thing, we always do it even if we shop online, every Black Friday we go shop,” Rancourt said.

But Black Friday isn’t the only day to catch those low prices, Westfarms Spokesperson Amanda Sirica said the holiday season brings new deals and steals almost every day until Christmas.

“This year we saw deals earlier than ever and they’re going to extend through the weekend and into December. We are seeing that because we are spreading out those deep discounts so everybody can get the merchandise they need fulfill their holiday wish lists and get it all done this holiday season,” Sirica said.

Some shoppers say inflation spikes have taken a toll on their wallets and holiday wish lists, but they know the gifts need to be bought, so they might as well shop smart

“You have to watch everything, I mean with the cost of food the cost of everything, you have to watch what you’re spending,” Angeletti said.

For those of you still planning to hit the mall, the Westfarms app has store location info and more all in the palm of your hand to keep the shopping experience fun and efficient.

Westfarms extended holiday hours begin Black Friday and will continue through the end of December, just check the Westfarms Mall website for specific times before you head over.

Brooke Griffin is a reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at bgriffin@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.